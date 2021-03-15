Eataly Las Vegas hosting all-you-can-eat tour

Eataly Las Vegas at Park MGM will host its popular all-you-can-eat Italian Pizza Giro (tour) and Vino Day during March.

Pizza Giro, March 19-21

For $35 a person, guests can dine on all-you-can-eat authentic Neapolitan-style pizza by Rossopomodoro. The Pizza Giro begins Friday, March 19 and continues through March 21 at La Pizza e La Pasta. Hours are 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., with no restrictions on the pizza menu. Drinks not included.

Vino Day, March 26

Eataly is offering 40% off six or more bottles of wine at its Las Vegas retail store on Friday, March 26, while supplies last. Eataly Las Vegas carries more than 500 wines hailing from all 20 regions in Italy, as well as a curated selection of rare and vintage bottles.

The corkage fee at Cucina del Mercato will be waived for any retail store purchases on March 26.

