'Springtime Celebrations Around the World' opens at Bellagio Conservatory

Spring is in full bloom at Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens as the resort debuts its new display, “Springtime Celebrations Around the World.” Beautifully designed floral creations represent renowned springtime celebrations in The Netherlands, England, Thailand and the United States.

An abundance of blooming spring flowers, cherry blossom trees, hummingbirds and whimsical butterflies fill the Conservatory, representing growth, resilience and the dawning of a new season. Designer Ed Libby and Bellagio’s horticulture team meticulously designed “Springtime Celebrations Around the World,” bringing to life cherished spring traditions from different cultures.

“As we leave the dreary winter months behind, we spring forward with our beautiful new Conservatory exhibit, celebrating renewal and growth,” said Libby. “Guests will be compelled at every turn by numerous blooming floral displays that reflect how the world celebrates spring.”

As guests enter the Conservatory, they will arrive in England, where the West Bed pays homage to the famed Chelsea Flower Show, a beloved annual spring event. Framed by two oversized hummingbirds, the garden bed is replete with roses, daffodils and clovers – the United Kingdom’s national flowers. A large custom-built greenhouse is home to hundreds of live domestic butterflies while artistic butterfly sculptures soar overhead. Symbolizing a new voyage into spring, a boat floats nearby in a bed of water carrying pink, purple and blue floral arrangements, while oversized garden lanterns delicately light the scene.

The South Bed features a recreation of the Keukenhof Festival in Holland, Netherlands. As the centerpiece of this bed, a large windmill turns gracefully, symbolizing strength and a promising future. Colorful tulips, daffodils and fragrant hyacinths line the garden alongside large artistic flower sculptures created out of brightly colored preserved roses. Playfully positioned within a bed of flowers is a pair of hand-painted wooden clogs, a Netherlands staple, branded with the iconic Bellagio “B.”

Only steps away, the journey continues, this time to the United States, represented in the East Bed by the Cherry Blossom Festival held annually in Washington D.C. Twelve cherry blossom trees with their distinctive beautiful white and light pink buds fill the garden. A walkway surrounded by hundreds of blooming roses, the nation’s flower, leads guests through an architectural element reminiscent of Washington D.C.’s history. Flying high above the scene a stylized replica American flag made of red, white and blue flowers and white butterfly sculptures represents the stars.

The North Bed pays tribute to Thailand’s Songkran Water Festival, a unique celebration where people take to the streets and splash water on each other, purifying themselves for the beginning of the Buddhist New Year. In this display, Thai umbrellas hang over an opulent temple with a Buddha statue at its center. The stunning water fountain is surrounded by hand-blown blue glass flowers with copper stems and a golden elephant, paying tribute to important elements of Thai culture.

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is complimentary to the public and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “Springtime Celebrations Around the World” will be on display through May 22, 2021.

Health & Safety Measures

In order to create a comfortable and safer environment for our guests, the following Health & Safety measures have been implemented in how the Conservatory will be experienced:

All guests will enter The Conservatory through a dedicated entryway; floor markers and employees will guide guests through the correct path

The number of guests allowed within The Conservatory at one time will be closely monitored by operations and security; when the space reaches capacity, guests will queue (physically distanced) while they wait for their opportunity to enter

The Bellagio team stationed within The Conservatory will encourage guests to continue moving through the space and exit when they are done enjoying the space so more guests can be accommodated

A dedicated path has been created, and is identified with floor markers, indicating the path guests can take to explore The Conservatory

One path within The Conservatory will be maintained for guests accessing the restaurants that sit within the space to allow them direct access

“Springtime Celebrations Around the World” Display By The Numbers