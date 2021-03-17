Springs Preserve in Las Vegas reopens outdoor areas as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen in the Las Vegas valley the Springs Preserve reopened its outdoor areas to the public yesterday.

Representatives with the the180-acre attraction say they want to offer the community a breath of fresh air by reopening outdoor natural areas beginning March 19.

The Springs Preserve offers several family-fun activities with its outdoor animal habitat, main playground, trail system, and Botanical Garden.

These spaces will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday, starting March 19, with the Nevada State Museum open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors must purchase timed tickets in advance here. Admission is free for members; for non-members: $5 adults, $2.50 children (ages 3-17), and free for children ages 2 and under.

The Springs Preserve is located at 333 Valley View Boulevard and officials say restrictions and precautions also remain in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus while it reopens certain areas to the public.

All guests must wear face coverings and observe social distancing protocols. Guests also are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles as drinking fountains and the Divine Cafe are closed.

A phased reopening of museums, exhibits, cafes and other indoor spaces at the Springs Preserve are expected throughout the summer and into fall as conditions allow, according to a Wednesday news release.

Further updates can also be found online.