Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood becomes Bakkt Theater

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The official rebrand of Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater will be complete on Friday.

Miranda Lambert will be the first artist to perform at the new Bakkt (pronounced Backed) Theater, Caesars Entertainment announced this week.

Ongoing venue enhancements over the past year include redone of artist dressing rooms and amenities and other aesthetic improvements, a Caesars spokesperson noted in a news release.

In the coming months, the theater will host performances by Lambert, The Chicks, Jeff Dunham and Keith Urban.

Upcoming dates for the Bakkt Theater lineup include:



Miranda Lambert: March 24 , 25 & 30; April 1 , 2, 6, 8 & 9; July 7 , 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21 & 22; Nov. 30 ; Dec. 2 , 3, 7, 9, 10, 14 & 16, 2023

March 24 , 25 & 30; April 1 , 2, 6, 8 & 9; July 7 , 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21 & 22; Nov. 30 ; Dec. 2 , 3, 7, 9, 10, 14 & 16, 2023 The Chicks: May 3 , 5, 6, 10, 12 & 13, 2023

May 3 , 5, 6, 10, 12 & 13, 2023 Jeff Dunham: May 28 , July 16 , Sept. 3 Oct. 22 , Nov. 12 , Dec. 8, 2023

May 28 , July 16 , Sept. 3 Oct. 22 , Nov. 12 , Dec. 8, 2023 Keith Urban: June 16, 17 , 21, 23, 24, 28 & 30; July 1 ; Nov. 1 , 3, 4, 10, 11, 15, 17 & 18, 2023

"With world-class talent and unrivaled guest moments in mind, we look forward to building upon the venue's incredible legacy with our new brand partner and the exciting renovations that are underway," said Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment for Caesars Entertainment.

The rebrand represents a new partnership between Caesars Entertainment and the cryptocurrency company Bakkt. In the future, the two companies plan to roll out a program that would allow Caesars Rewards members to redeem their rewards credits through Bakkt Crypto Rewards. That offering is pending regulatory approval, Caesars noted.

The first performance of Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo the Las Vegas Residency is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

