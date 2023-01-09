The Chicks booked for six-show Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — GRAMMY-winning superstars The Chicks will perform a six-show engagement in Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment announced on Monday.

The Chicks' six Las Vegas shows will begin at 8 p.m. on May 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

"Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour," The Chicks stated. "After so many years without new music, last year felt like a long time coming. We hope our fans are ready for more in 2023 because we are not done! There is a lot more to come this year and we are excited to get it all started in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater this spring."

According to Caesars Entertainment, tickets go on sale to the public via Ticketmaster starting Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Those who register as artist fans through Ticketmaster will have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. There will be a presale for Caesars Rewards members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m.

