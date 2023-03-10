Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood being renamed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood is getting a new name.

Crypto currency company Bakkt Holdings said they've reached an agreement with Caesars Entertainment to rename the venue the Bakkt Theater.

The deal will also allow Caesars Rewards members to redeem their credits through Bakkt Crypto Rewards, pending regulatory approval.

"We are constantly looking for new and unique ways we can expand the wealth of benefits associated with Caesars Rewards, and it is that consistent push to improve that makes Caesars Rewards best-inclass," Senior Vice President of Loyalty and CRM with Caesars Entertainment Megan Rodriguez said. "We look forward to exploring how Bakkt's crypto offerings will differentiate Caesars Rewards and help us continue to be the leader in this space."

Bakkt said additional details and the timeline for this rollout will be shared soon.

Before it was the Zappos Theater, it was known as The AXIS theater. That name change happened back in 2018.