LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Country music star, Keith Urban, is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with a 16 date brand-new residency inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The new show comes after Urban wrapped up a 3 year run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The dates are as follows:

March 2023: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

June 2023: 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30

July 2023: 1

Tickets are said to go on sale to the public Saturday at 10 a.m. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com/keithurbanvegas.