Vegas Things To Do

Comedian Jeff Dunham announcing a new set of shows at Planet Hollywood

Jeff Dunham Planet Hollywood
Posted at 6:27 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 21:27:41-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bring Peanut, Jose, Walter, Achmed, and the rest of his friends back to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Live Nation said he is adding six new dates for his new show "Still Not Canceled".

  • Sunday, May 28
  • Sunday, July 16
  • Sunday, Sept. 3
  • Sunday, Oct. 22
  • Sunday, Nov. 12
  • Friday, Dec. 8

Members of Dunham's fan club will have access to a presale starting on Wednesday.

Caesars Rewards members, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday morning.

