Comedian Jeff Dunham announcing a new set of shows at Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bring Peanut, Jose, Walter, Achmed, and the rest of his friends back to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Live Nation said he is adding six new dates for his new show "Still Not Canceled".

Sunday, May 28

Sunday, July 16

Sunday, Sept. 3

Sunday, Oct. 22

Sunday, Nov. 12

Friday, Dec. 8

Members of Dunham's fan club will have access to a presale starting on Wednesday.

Caesars Rewards members, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday morning.