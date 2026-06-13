World Cup fever is boosting Las Vegas businesses as international fans pack the city

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The World Cup has arrived in Las Vegas, and local businesses are feeling the financial impact as international fans pour into the city.

I visited Ellis Island to speak with fans and the venue's vice president of development about how the global tournament is energizing both the city and its economy.

Fans at Ellis Island described the atmosphere as electric.

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"The energy here is incredible. I live in a small town right now, so it's my escape from my reality," one visitor said.

Another fan said the combination of the World Cup and Las Vegas was an easy choice.

"Yes sir, I'm here for the World Cup. Excited to be here and I'm just here joining with my wife and just hopefully you have a great time," he said. "Vegas has everything here, you know."

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The venue's vice president of development said Las Vegas is cementing its reputation as a sports destination.

"Las Vegas is really establishing itself as that sports town, and so with us being an off-Strip business, we really just want to create a great environment, great food, great beer,so people will have a great place to watch," he said.

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Ellis Island is offering World Cup specials for locals and visitors alike, including $12 margaritas during games, an all-you-can-eat menu for $49, and unlimited beer and unlimited spirits for under $45.

One visitor summed up the Las Vegas World Cup experience simply.

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"The drinks are flowing, the casinos are jingling, and yeah, it's a great spot. My room's comfortable, so I love Las Vegas. I come here often," he said.

For a breakdown of how the World Cup works, visit KTNV.com/WorldCupExplained.

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