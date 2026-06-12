World Cup Explainer | 6/12/26

The World Cup has officially arrived, bringing together 48 national teams from around the globe for one of the most anticipated sporting events on the planet. With millions of fans tuning in and countries competing for soccer's most coveted trophy, the tournament promises weeks of unforgettable moments, dramatic finishes, and world-class competition. For newcomers to the sport, understanding the format can make the experience even more exciting.

To help viewers prepare, Elliott delivered a World Cup crash course explaining how the tournament works, beginning with the group stage and the road to the championship match. The segment provided an easy-to-follow overview of the competition while highlighting what makes the World Cup such a unique global celebration. From passionate supporters to iconic goals and unforgettable stories, the tournament offers something for sports fans and casual viewers alike.