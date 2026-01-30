With Henderson's ICE detention agreement at the center of recent controversy — what's actually in it?

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson residents are voicing their concerns over the city's agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement — an agreement that allows ICE detainees to be held at the city jail.

The debate took center stage at Tuesday's city council meeting. More than three dozen people urged the city to end the agreement following nearly two hours of public comment. City leaders say they are reviewing the deal with federal immigration authorities.

After hearing from locals who want the city to change course, I took a closer look at the agreement to help break down what it means for locals and the City of Henderson:

Henderson ICE detention agreement at center of recent controversy: What's in it?

The agreement, which has been in place since 2010, is an intergovernmental agreement between the City and the U.S. Marshals Service, and it authorizes Immigration and Customs Enforcement to house up to 250 federal inmates at the Henderson Detention Center.

The U.S. government pays the city $135 per detainee, per day, to cover lodging, meals and basic medical care inside the detention center. Outside medical costs, like emergency medical services, are billed directly to the federal government.

Under the contract, ICE detainees are accepted only with proper federal credentials and are released only to the agency that brought them in. Transportation to court hearings, medical visits, or prisoner airlifts are billed at an additional $57 an hour.

The contract also outlines security protocols and transportation requirements, and it allows either party to terminate the agreement with 30 days' written notice.

The Department of Homeland Security — which oversees ICE — argues that ending the partnership would make Henderson less safe. City leaders say the deal is being evaluated by senior leadership and council members, but there's been no vote yet.

I've also reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, asking how often individuals are held at the Henderson Detention Center for ICE pickup and how many are currently in custody. As of Thursday evening, I am still awaiting a response.

