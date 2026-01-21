Henderson residents demand end to ICE detention contract at heated city council meeting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Dozens of Henderson residents packed a city council meeting Monday night, calling on the city to terminate its agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement that allows detainees to be housed at the Henderson Detention Center.

During a heated public comment session, speakers criticized the city's contract with ICE, which has been in place since 2010.

"Continuing to cooperate with ICE is taking its toll on our city budgets, our local economy, and also undermining public safety and trust," Alex Perceani said.

However, not all residents opposed the agreement. Kimberly Johnston Lindsay defended the arrangement.

"This MOU has been in place since 2010. Our support for ICE is awesome. What we're doing to keep our community safe," Johnston Lindsay said.

While the council listened to those concerns, federal immigration law allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement to work with local jails through programs such as 287(g). Under that authority, ICE can identify and take into federal custody individuals who have been booked into a local detention facility.

The Henderson meeting comes as President Donald Trump defended current ICE operations in Minnesota, saying federal officers are removing violent criminals, though he acknowledged mistakes can happen. Trump appeared to reference the shooting death of Renee Good during his remarks.

"ICE is going to be too rough with somebody or, you know, they're dealing with rough people. They're going to make a mistake. Sometimes it can happen. We feel terribly. I felt horribly when I was told that the young woman who was, had the tragedy, it's a tragedy, a horrible thing everybody would say, ICE would say the same thing," Trump said.

Meanwhile, officials say grand jury subpoenas have been served to several leaders across Minnesota, including Governor Tim Walz and the mayor of Minneapolis, during an investigation into whether they obstructed federal law enforcement efforts.

