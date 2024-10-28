With 5 days to go for early voting, Republicans leading in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With nine days of early voting in the books, and five days left to go, Republicans hold a commanding lead in Nevada not seen in previous election cycles.

The GOP leads Democrats by more than 32,000 ballots statewide, according to the Nevada secretary of state's office.

Republicans have logged more than 255,700 early and mail ballots so far, compared to more than 223,600 for Democrats. Voters categorized as "other" (including nonpartisans and minor political parties) have cast more than 163,000 ballots.

Total turnout currently stands at 32.6% of the 1.9 million active registered voters.

In Clark County, where Democrats usually build up a sizable lead in early and mail voting, the party leads Republicans by just 5,790 ballots. Republicans lead Democrats in swing Washoe County by nearly 5,000 ballots.

The change in Republican voting behavior comes after officials from Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley to former President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance changed their stance on early and mail-in voting. In the past, Republicans have discouraged voting on anything other than Election Day.

Here in Nevada, Republicans opposed making permanent pandemic-era voting rules, especially sending every active registered voter in the state a mail-in ballot. (More than 100,000 Republicans have taken advantage of mail-in voting so far this cycle.)

But after years of Democratic advantage, Republicans especially in this cycle are encouraging their voters to cast ballots using any method they can, whether by mail, early in-person, or on Election Day. And voting numbers suggest Republicans are listening.

A key question: Is the GOP adding new voters to its ranks or is it simply shifting votes that would otherwise have come in on Election Day to early voting? If so, Democrats may still have a chance to catch up when all ballots are counted.

Early voting continues daily until Friday. Mail ballots can be dropped off at early voting sites, and can be placed in a mailbox anytime between now and Election Day Nov. 5. Mail ballots must be postmarked by that day and received by Saturday, Nov. 9 to be tabulated. Polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

