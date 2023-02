LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Wisconsin man is celebrating a lucky payday.

Caesars Entertainment said Daniel Platow was in town to celebrate his son's bachelor party.

On Saturday night, he went to Paris to play slots and hit a jackpot worth $131,800 after playing for just 30 minutes.

Platow said he plans on using the winnings to pay bills and make donations.

