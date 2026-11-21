LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The widow of a Las Vegas city worker shot and killed by a coworker is demanding accountability, alleging city officials failed to protect her husband despite months of warnings about his safety.

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Monica McLean and her attorneys spoke publicly Friday about a federal lawsuit filed Nov. 16 against the City of Las Vegas, several city employees and Brysen Kim, the coworker accused of killing 41-year-old Joey McLean.

The lawsuit seeks more than $1 million in damages.

WATCH | Widow of city worker killed on job sues city, alleges ignored safety warnings

Widow of Las Vegas city worker killed on the job sues city, alleges ignored safety warnings

Joey McLean was killed June 12 at a city maintenance yard near North Seventh Street and Mesquite Avenue in downtown Las Vegas. Police say Kim attacked McLean before shooting him.

According to the lawsuit, McLean repeatedly reported concerns to supervisors and human resources about Kim's alleged threats, stalking, steroid use and access to a firearm.

In one written complaint, McLean warned, "I am afraid for my life."

The lawsuit alleges McLean asked to be transferred away from Kim, but city officials denied his request and continued scheduling the two men at the same worksite.

City records previously released document months of conflict between the coworkers.

RELATED | Suspect had reported coworker to HR multiple times before fatal shooting, arrest report says

The city investigated complaints involving both men. Its findings substantiated unprofessional conduct by McLean, while some of his complaints involving Kim were not substantiated.

The lawsuit disputes how the city handled those complaints and alleges officials retaliated against McLean for raising workplace safety concerns.

According to the lawsuit, city officials signed another proposed disciplinary notice against McLean on June 11, with possible penalties including termination. The notice was scheduled to be delivered the following day, the day McLean was killed.

At Friday's news conference, attorney Corrine Murphy argued that transferring McLean could have prevented the shooting.

"The easiest thing to have avoided this altogether... would have been to have transferred Joey, but they refused," Murphy said.

The lawsuit raises civil rights, wrongful death, negligence and whistleblower retaliation claims. Those allegations have not been proven in court.

Kim has pleaded not guilty to murder and burglary charges involving a deadly weapon.

Channel 13 reached out to the City of Las Vegas for an updated response to the lawsuit's allegations and was awaiting a reply at the time of publication.