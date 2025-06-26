LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Locals know brush fires at the Clark County Wetlands Park in the east valley are nothing new — we usually see a handful every summer, as Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Wayne Dailey explained in late March.

"It seems to be about that, it seems like we have them about three times a year at the Wetlands," Dailey said.

In fact, Tuesday's fire marked the fourth brush fire at the Wetlands already this year.

WATCH | What you should know about the Wetlands fire

Why do fires burn in the Clark County Wetlands Park every summer?

It's the largest so far, too, burning 110 acres as of Wednesday afternoon, and producing dramatic video of huge smoke columns that were visible all over the valley on Tuesday.

What about the others?

The first this year was on on March 31, burning 34 acres. The county determined it was human-caused, but didn't specify exactly how it started.

The next two were substantially smaller, and exactly two months apart.

On April 9, another human-caused fire burned around two acres, and another three to five acres burned on June 9 — its cause undetermined.

What is it specifically about the Wetlands Park that makes it so susceptible to fires?

It's 2,900 acres, and filled with lots of grasses and brush.

We had a mild, warmer winter in Southern Nevada with a wetter than normal spring, which causes all of that brush to grow really quickly.

Then when it gets hot and dry over the summer — like we're seeing now — all of that brush dries out quickly, and basically becomes a tinder box.

Any spark out there — man-made or otherwise — right now can cause a fire to take off, because those types of wildfire fuels burn extremely fast.

How can fires be prevented at the Wetlands?

The county does conduct fuel reduction work in the Wetlands to try and limit the fire risk there, but more importantly it's on everyone to be fire safe, and follow restrictions in place year-round.

"Make sure you're out there paying attention and not smoking, or doing anything where you might have a fire or open flames," Deputy Chief Dailey said in March.

A county spokesperson tells Channel 13 that no open flames, off-roading target shooting or fireworks are allowed in any Clark County Parks — especially relevant with the Fourth of July right around the corner.

For more information about the Clark County Wetlands Park, visit the county's website by clicking here.