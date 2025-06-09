Watch Now
Brush fire burns 3-5 acres at Clark County Wetlands Park amid extreme heat warning

Smoke and a burning smell prompted a brief evacuation of guests at Boulder Station on Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE | 6:16 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — CCFD said they are making progress on the brush fire at Wetlands Park between the Duck Creek and Quail Run trails. Officials said the fire has burnt approximately 3 to 5 acres and its forward progression has stopped.

In addition to the reported agencies below, more personnel from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, the National Park Service, and the Nevada Division of Forestry also responded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews will remain on scene through Tuesday to monitor hot spots.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that sparked at Clark County Wetlands Park on Monday afternoon.

The Clark County Fire Department confirmed its response in an email to Channel 13, noting crews from the Henderson Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management are also responding.

"Authorities request that the public stay clear of the area while crews work the contain the fire," a CCFD spokesperson wrote.

The Clark County Fire Department showed this video of the pillar of smoke at Wetlands Park:

Fire breaks out at Wetlands Park on June 9

This comes as Southern Nevada is under an extreme heat warning until 10 p.m. Tuesday. A high temperature of 107 degrees is in the forecast on Monday, and potentially record-tying heat is in the forecast on Tuesday.

Officials also noted the park's Visitors Center is closed. Its regular hours of operation are Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. We'll share updates as we learn more.

