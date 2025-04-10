Watch Now
Second fire breaks out in Wetlands Park just days after first one is put out

Clark County fire officials said they have stopped the fire from spreading further.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Reports are coming in of a fire at Wetlands Park on Wednesday night.

Clark County Fire Department officials confirmed with Channel 13 that crews responded around 7:01 p.m. to a "300 yard by 50 foot" brush fire on the east side of the wash, burning north along the river bank.

Officials said firefighters have stopped the blaze from growing and are working to put out hot spots.

This comes just days after Clark County fire officials battled another blaze in late March that burned approximately 34 acres. Officials determined that fire to be "human-caused."

At this time, there is no information available on the cause of the second fire.

Video of the scene

Second fire breaks out at Wetlands Park days after the first one

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will add updates as they are made available.

