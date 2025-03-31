'Human-caused': Clark County fire officials expect Wetlands Park brush fire to be fully contained Wednesday

Update | April 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of Tuesday afternoon, Clark County fire officials said the Wetlands Park brush fire is expected to be 90% contained by the evening with full containment expected on Wednesday.

Currently, CCFD said the size of the fire is still contained to 34 acres. They said they have determined the fire to be "human-caused."

Further details are not known at this time. The Bureau of Land Management is investigating.

The 210-acre Nature Preserve and surrounding trails are still closed on Tuesday but will reopen on Wednesday (pending total containment). The Nature Center, located at 7500 Wetlands Park Lane, is open on Tuesday for normal business hours.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A brush fire at Wetlands Park Monday morning prompted a large response from several local agencies in addition to federal and state partners.

Channel 13 has been at the scene all day on Monday providing updates as they were made available. Later that afternoon, Clark County officials told us the blaze burned approximately 34 acres, but its forward progression had been stopped. Still, officials are advising people to avoid the area.

Crews will remain on location through Tuesday to control potential hot spot flare ups. While crews remain on scene, Clark County has announced that the 210-acre nature preserve and trials at the park will stay closed to the public on Tuesday, April 1.

You can, however, still visit the park's Nature Center at 7500 Wetlands Park Lane to view the exhibit gallery and gift shop. It's hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The investigation to determine the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

Clark County Fire Chief Wayne Dailey says it's not the first fire they have dealt with in the Wetlands.

"It seems to be about that, about 3 times a year we seem to have a fire down here at the Wetlands," said Dailey.

Nearby resident Renato Werder loves seeing the nature in the Wetlands and visits often with his son.

“I think it’s important for the community, meant for the community and it’s sad to see it burning," said Werder.

The fire was especially cause for concern as the valley experienced a High Wind Warning on Monday, with gusts between 35 mph to 55 mph across the Las Vegas Valley.

Chief Dailey says despite the winds being strong Monday, they actually helped in the fire fight.

“Wind can create a lot of issues, but today it’s actually in our favor because it’s burning away from our houses," said Dailey.

Dailey says crews only evacuated the park, which is closed to the public on Mondays.

The Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Nevada Division of Forestry helped in the fire fight.