Where is the Culinary Union on contract negotiations? 'Agreement' announced with Mirage, Four Seasons

Las Vegas Culinary Union "tentative agreement" with The Mirage/Hard Rock
Posted at 3:31 PM, Dec 13, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Culinary Union announced a "tentative agreement" between Mirage/Hard Rock on Wednesday afternoon.

"The Culinary Union is pleased to announce a tentative agreement toward a new 5-year best contract ever was just
reached with The Mirage for over 1,700 hospitality workers," the leadership said in a social media post.

Another tentative agreement was made with Four Seasons on Dec. 5. This involves about 300 hospitality workers.

"After 15 hours of negotiating, Culinary Union is pleased to announce a tentative agreement toward a new 5-year contract with Four Season," the leadership said in a social media post.

Culinary Union 226 also settled contracts with the three big casino giants, MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts. These agreements were made before big major sporting events such as Formula 1 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix and the Super Bowl LVIII.

The union said they are continuing negotiations with Las Vegas Strip properties such as Circus Circus, Hilton Grand Vacations, Rio, Sahara Las Vegas, STRAT, Treasure Island, Tropicana, Trump Hotel Las Vegas, Virgin Hotels, Waldorf Astoria and Westgate.

Downtown negotiations continue with Binions, Circia, Downtown Grand, El Cortez, Four Queens, Fremont, Golden Gate, Golden Nugget, Main Street, the D Casino and Plaza.

Northern Nevada includes Circus Reno and Grand Sierra.

