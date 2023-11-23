Wynn union workers vote on ratification, but strike threat in Las Vegas might not be over

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wynn Las Vegas workers who are members of the Culinary Union are expected to ratify a new five-year labor contract.

The expected vote of ratification, which will likely be announced Wednesday evening, would be the third this week for major Las Vegas Strip resort companies.

Caesars Entertainment workers voted to ratify their contract on Monday, while MGM Resorts International union employees did the same on Tuesday.

The Wynn contract calls for raises of $3 per hour for non-tipped workers and about half of that for employees who regularly collect tips.

"We got the best raise ever," said Wynn Las Vegas food service worker Samson Edea on Wednesday after casting his "Yes" vote.

The trio of votes this week is the final piece of the puzzle for labor peace for workers at the three biggest Strip resort companies.

For months, as contract talks dragged on, the threat of a possible strike loomed over the city.

While Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge expressed gratitude to the three companies for stepping up during contract talks, he also warned Wednesday that the threat of strikes at other Las Vegas casino properties may present itself.

That's because the union still needs to work out new contract terms with the operators of 24 additional resorts in the city. It's a list that includes the Sahara, Strat, Tropicana, Circa, Binion's and Treasure Island, among others.

"I think we're going to have some tough negotiations with these properties," Pappageorge said.

He hinted that union leaders likely won't be willing to wait much longer to settle. He added that strike deadlines for some properties could be set soon.

"We're not going to wait months and months," Pappageorge said. "The contracts have been expired since June."

Check KTNV tonight for the results of the Wynn workers' vote today.