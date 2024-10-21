What you need to know about Nevada Health Link's 2025 open enrollment period

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fall means holidays, cooler temperatures, and it's time to check your health insurance plans.

The 2025 Open Enrollment Period is scheduled to start on Nov. 1, 2024 and run through Jan. 15, 2025.

Nevada Health Link has already posted health insurance plans on their website so Nevadans can check rates and see if they're eligible for federal assistance to help reduce the cost of monthly premiums.

"The window shopping period offers a preview into what Nevadans can expect from their health insurance costs and coverage for the upcoming plan year," said Russell Cook, Nevada Health Link Executive Director. "The value of health insurance cannot be understated enough. As the costs of medical care continue to rise, the need for insurance becomes even more crucial and, at times, even life-saving."

During open enrollment, Nevada Health Link will offer 86 qualified health plans in Clark County and Nye County. That includes the following carriers:



Aetna Health

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

Health Plan of Nevada (HPN)

Imperial Health Plan

Molina Healthcare

Select Health

SilverSummit Healthplan (Ambetter)

Nevada Health Link will also offer 18 qualified dental plans and vision coverage as part of a partnership with VSP Vision Plans.

All plan options and rates can be viewed using the "window shopping" feature on Nevada Health Link's website.

For more information about 2025 enrollment, you can call their customer support line at 1-800-547-2927 or by visiting their website at NevadaHealthLink.com.

The price of insurance and prescriptions has been on the minds of many voters this election season.

"The ACA was designed for pre-existing but it's not working. Why? Our rates are the highest in the history of the world. Premiums are that high. If you're only making $27,000 a year, how can you afford a $90,000 deductible? It's absurd," said Patrick Casale, an insurance broker specializing in health insurance coverage for small and large businesses. "The new cost of the prescription plans is rising ridiculously and in 2026, it's going to get worse."

According to data compiled by Forbes, Nevada is 45 out of 50 states when it comes to insurance costs.

The average annual premium for people with single coverage through their employer's health insurance plan is $1,519.33 and the average annual deductible is $1,770.67.

The top five states with the highest health insurance rates are North Carolina, South Dakota, Nebraska, Florida, and Texas.

Forbes financial advisors also have a few helpful tips when it comes to choosing an affordable health insurance plan.

