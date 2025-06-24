Wetlands Park brush fire expected to be fully contained by Thursday afternoon, officials said

UPDATE | June 26

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of 9:30 a.m., the brush fire at Clark County Wetlands is estimated to be at 95% containment, with full containment expected this afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Officials wanted to remind the public that Clark County Wetlands Park and other areas throughout the entire region are vulnerable to brush fires during wildland fire season, which is May through October.

UPDATE | June 25

Officials continue to fight the fire at Clark County Wetlands Park more than 20 hours after the blaze was first reported.

Officials tell Channel 13 that the brush fire is estimated to be 110 acres in size, and is roughly 20% contained.

Crews continue to extinguish hot spots near the fire perimeter with the goal of reaching full containment by the end of the day Tuesday.

Four engines and 16 wildland firefighting personnel from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management remain on scene.

In addition to the BLM and Clark County Fire Department, other agencies that responded to this fire included the U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service.

UPDATE | 8 p.m.

Clark County fire officials said the brush fire at Wetlands Park has burned over 100 acres.

Watch | Aerial view of the brush fire Tuesday afternoon (Source: LVMPD)

Aerial view of Wetlands brush fire from LVMPD

CCFD and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management are the main agencies responding to the fire, but multiple agencies are also assisting.

Local departments are monitoring fire conditions to protect nearby structures and people, and state and federal agencies are focusing on the brush fire.

Officials said they expect crews will be working through Tuesday night.



ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department is responding to a brush fire in the Wetlands Park area Tuesday afternoon.

Watch | Nearby residents react to brush fire at Wetlands Park

Residents near Wetlands Park react to Tuesday brush fire

Video captured at the scene (Length 15:26)

Fire at Wetlands Park on June 24, 2025

County officials said the fire is burning in a desert area northeast of Old Silver Bowl Park off Weisner Way.



County officials said the public should avoid the area, including the W.B. Bennett RC Airfield, while crews work to contain the fire.

The Wetlands Park Nature Center is closed. Regular hours are normally Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Earlier this month, another fire broke out at the park and burned approximately 3-5 acres, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will add updates as they are made available.