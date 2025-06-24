Wetlands Park brush fire burns over 100 acres; crews working through Tuesday night

UPDATE | 8 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County fire officials said the brush fire at Wetlands Park has burned over 100 acres.

CCFD and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management are the main agencies responding to the fire, but multiple fire agencies are also assisting.

Local departments are monitoring fire conditions to protect nearby structures, and state and federal agencies are focusing on the brush fire.

Officials said they expect crews will be working through Tuesday night.



ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department is responding to a brush fire in the Wetlands Park area Tuesday afternoon.

Watch | Nearby residents react to brush fire at Wetlands Park

Residents near Wetlands Park react to Tuesday brush fire

Video captured at the scene (Length 15:26)

Fire at Wetlands Park on June 24, 2025

County officials said the fire is burning in a desert area northeast of Old Silver Bowl Park off Weisner Way.



County officials said the public should avoid the area, including the W.B. Bennett RC Airfield, while crews work to contain the fire.

The Wetlands Park Nature Center is closed. Regular hours are normally Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Earlier this month, another fire broke out at the park and burned approximately 3-5 acres, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will add updates as they are made available.