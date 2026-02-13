Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Feb. 13-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From Valentine's Day events to Lunar New Year celebrations, there is no shortage of fun things to do around the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

As always, I found some affordable options you can check out!

This free concert for all ages is a journey through the golden age of American music, as Erik Dongil and his band pay tribute to the past while bringing their own contemporary flair.

It's all happening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14 at the Las Vegas Civic Center.

The City of Henderson is hosting a Kids' Masquerade Night on Friday, Feb. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Valley View Recreation Center! Prizes will be awarded for the most creative mask, best dance moves, and most colorful costume. Light refreshments will be available and the dance floor will be open! Children 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission starts at $8. Click here to register.

If you and your honey have romantic Valentine's Day plans and need somewhere to send the kiddos, the City of Henderson is hosting a Valentine's Date Night Drop-Off. You can drop your kids off at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14 for an evening full of games, crafts, bounce houses, music, movies, and more. Pizza and drinks will also be provided. It's for kids ages 5 to 12.

Admission starts at $20. Click here to register.

Show some love to the environment this Valentine's Day by helping clean up Nevada Trails Park. The community clean-up, led up Commissioners Michael Naft and Justin Jones, is free and is happening from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 14.

The Mob Museum is certainly feeling the love this Valentine's Day, celebrating its 14th anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 14 by offering free admission for Nevada residents with valid ID!

Highlights of the day include:



10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Meet-and-greet with reformed Chicago Outfit mobster Frank Calabrese Jr.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Classic car show presented by the Las Vegas Valley Model A Ford Club and the Maloof Car Collection

Food trucks on-site: Tres Niñas Café (9–11:30 a.m.) and Vito’s Tacos (12–7 p.m.)

10% discount on food and beverage purchases at The Underground speakeasy and concessions (excluding bottled moonshine and retail merchandise.)

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A signature and beloved event has returned to Boulder City for its 22nd year! Nevada's largest film festival will screen more than 150 short films this year from Feb. 11-16. The festival is held in the Elaine K. Smith Building, located at 700 Wyoming St. in Boulder City.

Each block of screenings costs $12.50. Click here to see the full schedule and to purchase tickets.

Enjoy an afternoon of music and food on Fremont Street featuring local artists, including Sarah Siameh, Martha Mosher, Jeffrey Oldham, Paula Smiles, Tracy Martin, and Cameron Grant.

It's happening Saturday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 707 East Fremont St. between 7th and 10th. Admission is free!

Celebrate Valentine's weekend at what organizers say is the biggest Asian cultural festival in Las Vegas! From delicious food to vibrant performances, this event is a celebration of various cultures across Asia. There will be 80+ food vendors, 30+ merch vendors, and 30+ anime vendors. There will also be a kids zone with bounce houses and a petting zoo!

The event runs Friday, Feb. 13 from 4 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 14 and Sunday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Early Bird General Admission is $12 plus fees if you buy your tickets online the day before you go. Same Day General Admission is $20 plus fees.

2026 Lunar New Year Celebration

The Vietnamese-American Community of Las Vegas and Our Lady of La Vang Catholic Church invite the community to their Lunar New Year Celebration, happening Sunday, Feb. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church at 4835 South Pearl Street.

The family-friendly event will feature traditional Vietnamese performances, lion dance, authentic food, cultural displays, and fellowship. Admission is free!

If you're down for a little road trip, the historic Pioneer Saloon in Goodsprings is hosting Mojave Mardi Gras on Saturday, Feb. 14.

There will be authentic Cajun/Creole food, live music, Mardi Gras beads, king cakes, and more. The 2nd Annual Float Parade starts at 4 p.m. It's for all ages until 6 p.m., then the party goes 21 and up only. The event goes from noon to midnight! Entry is free.