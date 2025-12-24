Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather updates: Alerts, delays and impacts of Christmas Eve storms in Southern Nevada

Weather tracker
Adam Wilber
This screengrab shows an atmospheric river over Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025.
Weather tracker
Flood alerts Clark County
Rain potential
Wind gusts map
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rainy weather is expected to make for a soggy Christmas Eve in Southern Nevada on Wednesday. It may also cause flooding, travel delays, and complications with getting to and from your holiday plans.

Here are the latest updates as we follow the progress of this storm, so you can stay prepared throughout the day.

WEATHER ALERTS

The National Weather Service has issued a few severe weather alerts in anticipation of Wednesday's storm:

  • As of 2:30 p.m., a flood advisory is in effect for southern Nye County, including Pahrump, Mercury, and Beatty, until 5:30 p.m. The National Weather Service warns that heavy rainfall may cause flooding, and you should not drive through floodwaters.
  • A flood watch was issued through 4 a.m. Thursday for most of Southern Nevada, including central Nye and Esmeralda counties
  • A wind advisory is in place through Thursday for the Spring Mountains, southern Nye County, northwest Clark County, Death Valley and the Morongo Basin.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Channel 13 traffic reporter Guy Tannenbaum is keeping an eye on the roads to keep you informed of any flooding or hazards.

If you see traffic impacts in your area, let Guy know about it:

Ahead of the storm, Guy also talked to Nevada State Police and the Nevada Department of Transportation about how roadways might be affected and what both agencies were doing to prepare. Here is what he found out:

Drivers race to beat holiday traffic, wet weather in Las Vegas ahead of Christmas Eve

POWER OUTAGES

As of about 2 p.m. Wednesday, NV Energy is reporting six outages in Clark County, impacting approximately 22 customers.

FLIGHT DELAYS

As of about 2 p.m. Wednesday, there were 153 delayed flights into and out of Harry Reid International Airport. Seven flights were listed as canceled.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Adam Wilber shared this timelapse showing storm activity over Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday:

Timelapse of atmospheric river over Red Rock Canyon

