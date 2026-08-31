'We woke up to gunfire': Neighbors shaken after fatal shooting at southwest Las Vegas house party

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A male in his late teens was shot and killed outside a house party in southwest Las Vegas early Sunday, leaving neighbors rattled in what they describe as a normally quiet community.

WATCH | Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez spoke with residents in the area about the incident:

Neighbors shaken after fatal shooting at southwest Las Vegas house party

"We were asleep and we woke up to gunfire," said resident Francine Hernandez.

Hernandez said she has lived in the neighborhood for years and never expected violence like this to happen so close to home. For her, the tragedy hits especially close because she has a teenage son herself.

"I just cannot imagine," Hernandez said. "You can't protect them from schools. You can't protect them from your neighborhood. You can't protect them from anything. You just got to hope and pray that they're safe wherever they go, whatever they do."

Police said the shooting happened early Sunday morning after an altercation broke out outside a home where a party was taking place.

"During that altercation, one individual pulls out a firearm, shoots, striking our victim, and then fleeing the scene," Lt. Robert Price with LVMPD said.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Neighbor Kevin Do said he saw several young people running from the scene after the shots were fired.

"They ran to their car, then there was someone parking down the street and then he got in the car," Do said.

Do said he feels for those affected by the violence.

"Most are teenagers, I think between 18 and 21," Do said. "Yeah, I just feel bad. It's never happened like this before."

Price said it is believed to have been a party at an Airbnb, or short-term rental property.

Several residents said they have noticed ongoing issues involving short-term rentals and large parties involving teenagers in the area. Neighbors said they hope this kind of violence never returns to their community.

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