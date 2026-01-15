'My office takes animal abuse cases seriously': Clark County DA responds to viral cat abuse case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After an outpouring of community concern surrounding a man allegedly abusing a cat in a video that went viral online in December, the Clark County District Attorney sent a statement responding to the animal abuse case Wednesday.

"My office takes animal abuse cases seriously. We almost always get convictions and the appropriate punishment, depending on the facts and the circumstances of this case," said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

On Dec. 18, Henderson Police arrested 27-year-old Angel Ventura Ayala on a charge of torture, maiming or killing an animal to threaten or terrorize after a video allegedly shows Ayala throwing a kitten first against a wall and later into a parking lot.

Police received a call on Dec. 16 from Ayala's girlfriend claiming that her boyfriend showed her a video of him throwing her cat. Police also received a call from his girlfriend earlier, claiming that she had gotten into an argument with Ayala, where he threatened her with a baseball bat, according to body camera video.

According to the news release sent by the DA's Office, "animal abuse cases are not taken lightly. Reba's law, which went into effect at the start of this new year, is specific about using an animal to threaten or terrorize another person. It enhanced and strengthened a convicted person's punishment to a category B felony, which carries a prison sentence of one to six years and a possible fine up to $!0,000."