'We need some fresh faces in there': Community members optimistic about incoming CCSD trustees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While we wait for election results to be called, it's likely the Clark County School District Board of Trustees will have four new faces on the board.

This election cycle, thousands of people were able to select new representatives for Districts A, B, C and E.

"We need a refreshing, maybe faces, opinions, people in there," said Iyhana Alexander, who graduated from CCSD last year.

District A

In District A, Lisa Guzman did not seek reelection, giving the pathway for candidates Karl Catarata and Emily Stevens to earn your vote.

At last check, Stevens was roughly leading with 58.14% of the votes and Catarata with 41.86% of the votes.

On social media, Catarata conceded and shared the following statement with his supporters:

Karl Catarata

Stevens told Channel 13 that Catarata called her Wednesday morning to congratulate her on the win.

"I feel great! Not just because of the win, but I also found it very encouraging to see the voter turnout — especially for a down-ballot race. Our community is passionate about fixing our school district and giving our best to our kids. That excites me," Stevens said.

District B

The highly controversial District B seat was also there for the taking. The seat was previously held by former trustee Katie Williams, but she stepped down after an investigation found that she did not live in the valley.

Just last month, the trustees appointed Nakia Jackson-Hale as an interim board member to represent District B. She will only be there until the newly elected board member is sworn in on Jan. 6.

The candidates vying for the District B seats were Lydia Dominguez and Eileen Eady.

According to the latest numbers, Dominguez has roughly 56.22% of the votes and Eady has 43.78% of the votes. Channel 13 reached out to both candidates but was only able to set up an interview with Dominguez, who will likely be the next representative for District B.

Clark County These unofficial results are as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

"I am feeling really excited especially just to see so many parents, grandparents, and community members that came out to vote for my race and that actually assisted in my campaign," said Dominguez.

"I am very excited for the future of CCSD."

District C

For District C, it appears that incumbent and current Board President Evelyn Garcia-Morales could lose her seat to newcomer Tameka Henry.

According to the unofficial results, Henry has 51.85% of the votes, while Garica-Morales holds 48.15% of the votes.

Clark County These unofficial results are as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

Channel 13 reached out to both candidates for an interview but did not get a response.

District E

In District E, Trustee Lola Brooks did not seek re-election.

Instead, she gave way for Lorena Biassotti and Kamilah Bywaters to earn your vote.

Right now, Biassotti holds 58.94% of the votes and Bywaters has 41.06% of the votes. Channel 13 reached out to both parties but did not hear back.

These unofficial results are as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. These unofficial results are as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

Voter Guide 2024 2024 Election: Four seats up for grabs on the CCSD Board of Trustees Noor Shami

The people

Meanwhile, candidates and people we spoke with said it was time to change up the structure of the CCSD school board.



"Nothing is really getting done in the school district right now, so I'm for them bringing new board members on the board that can at least show us improvement, you know, I'm all for that," said Yisha Eason, a CCSD parent.

"We need something to be done. We have been last in education from my first year of school to my last year of School, you know, we need some fresh faces in there," Alexander said.

"It's obvious the community wants a change," Dominguez said. "I am really excited to get on this board and make sure that we have a transparent and accountable board and that it's a voice for parents."

"The consensus I've received from the community has been that they don't trust the board. Having four new members changes the board dramatically and gives us an opportunity to start fresh and earn that trust back," Stevens said.

The newly elected trustees will be sworn in on Jan. 6, 2025.