Water testing in Kyle Canyon shows improvements; more testing to come

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Valley Water District states drinking water is another step closer to normal in the Kyle Canyon area.

On Friday, district officials said sampling indicates that drinking water in Echo and Cathedral Rock are free of contamination. However, they add another two rounds of water sampling are still needed to confirm the quality of water before they lift the Boil Water Order.

RELATED LINK: Boil water order lifted for Rainbow Subdivision in Kyle Canyon

According to the district, they are also flushing service lines that connect water meters to the water main in the street to check water flow. It's to look for leaks. Residents in the area are also advised to flush all respective water fixtures to remove any poor-quality water or sediment from each property's plumbing system.

They add that customers in Old Town are still under a Boil Water Order until further notice.

Those areas were originally put under those orders due to significant damage in the area that was caused by the Hilary storm system.

RELATED LINK: Emergency construction to begin for flood-damaged Kyle Canyon Road

For real-time updates on the Kyle Canyon water system, residents are invited to visit lvvwd.com.