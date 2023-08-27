Boil water order lifted for Rainbow Subdivision in Kyle Canyon on Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas and Kyle Canyon Water Districts announced on Saturday that the boil water order for the Rainbow subdivision of Kyle Canyon Road has been lifted.

The order was put in place earlier this week after the area saw significant damage from flooding and heavy storms brought to the area by the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary. The Rainbow subdivision — which consists of approximately 200 residential properties — saw massive damage to its water delivery system, which is fed by a groundwater well.

The boil water order will remain in place for Kyle Canyon's Echo, Old Town, and Cathedral Rock subdivisions, as well as five residential properties located within the Rainbow subdivision. Water authorities are currently working to restore water services to all the aforementioned areas.

According to officials, the water quality sampling and testing have confirmed that the municipal water supplies within the subdivision meet safe water drinking standards. Residents in the area are advised to flush all respective water fixtures to remove any poor-quality water or sediment from each property's plumbing system.

Water authorities have issued the following tips for those looking to flush their water fixtures:



When possible, flush the fixture furthest from the water meter first, then systematically flush all fixtures while moving upstream toward the water meter.



Remove any faucet aerators, strainers, and showerheads to prevent clogging from any sediment while flushing.



Cold Water Flush: Run cold water for 5 to 15 minutes, or until water temperature changes.



Hot Water Flush: Flush hot water for a minimum of 15 minutes for a typical household 40-gallon hot water tank, and 30 minutes for an 80-gallon hot water tank or larger. Bathtubs provide a great flushing location as the flow is unrestricted from an aerator.



Dishwashers: After flushing hot water through pipes and water heater, run empty dishwasher for one cycle.



Ice Cubes: Run automatic ice machines through a 24-hour cycle and discard the ice.



Refrigerator water-dispensing machine: Water dispensers from refrigerators should be flushed with at least one quart of water. If unsure of your dispenser's capacity, refer to manufacturer specifications.

For real-time updates on the Kyle Canyon water system, residents are invited to visit lvvwd.com.