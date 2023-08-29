Emergency construction to begin for flood-damaged Kyle Canyon Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the beginning of emergency construction on State Route 157, or Kyle Canyon Road on Tuesday.

The construction will repair several sections of SR-157, which were severely damaged by flooding last week in this month's flooding. Crews will be working "daily from sunup to sundown, seven days a week, including the upcoming holiday weekend," according to officials.

The construction is expected to cause significant traffic delays due to closures and restrictions that will start on Wednesday. Officials say the delays will vary in duration, ranging from "30 minutes to up to four hours," and any closures estimated to exceed an hour will be communicated two days in advance.

"The goal is to have construction completed before winter temperatures set in," officials said in a news release.

SR-157 will remain closed to the public past its junction with State Route 158, or Deer Creek Road. State Routes 158 and 156 are also closed to the public.

However, parts of each highway are extremely hazardous and only open to residents, emergency vehicles, and utility and construction crews. Nevada Highway Patrol will also maintain a presence near the junction of SR-157 and 158.

Residents in the area are advised to limit trips to "essential travel only."