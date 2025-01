LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Almost a week after the event, we are continuing to learn more about the Cybertruck explosion in front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas and the man behind it.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill will discuss additional details of the investigation of Matthew Livelsberger at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Channel 13 will stream the entire press conference. You can watch that here: