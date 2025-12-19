WATCH: Lombardo holds bill signing ceremony for three laws passed during special session

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Joe Lombardo is holding a ceremonial bill signing Friday morning.

The bills, Assembly Bill 1, Senate Bill 3, and Senate Bill 5, were approved by the legislature and signed into law during the Nevada Special Session that occurred November 2025.

You can watch that bill signing live here, beginning at 9:30 a.m.:

AB1: Establishes a Statewide Cybersecurity Framework – The bill creates a centralized Security Operations Center (SOC) under the Office of the CIO and establishes the Cybersecurity Talent Pipeline Program. It also requires annual SOC reporting and authorizes school districts to use state cyber services and strengthens statewide cyber defenses amid rising threats.

SB3: Creates the Silver State General Assistance Program – The bill establishes the Silver State General Assistance Program to support Nevadans during federal aid disruptions and modernizes statewide emergency support services, and provides a lawful, operational bridge using joint application processing for programs like SNAP, TANF, Medicaid, and LIHEAP.

SB5: Expands Health Care Access & Workforce Capacity - This bill creates Statewide Health Care Access and Recruitment Program account and requires statewide needs assessment. It also encourages private-sector investment and job creation in Nevada’s growing healthcare industry. Further, it supports long-term growth in Nevada’s physician, nursing, behavioral health, and specialty workforces and establishes competitive grants to expand clinical services and provider capacity. Finally, it ensures oversight and accountability for funded projects.

