WATCH LIVE: Former President Trump's 'No Tax on Tips' event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Supporters lined the streets outside a Las Vegas restaurant on Friday morning, waiting to get in to the restaurant where former President Donald Trump is expected to speak.

The Trump campaign says the former president's "No Tax on Tips" event will begin at 12 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE HERE:

Trump first brought up the "No Tax on Tips" policy idea at a campaign event in Las Vegas in June, where he pledged to remove the federal tax on tipped wages if he is reelected.

Since then, the idea has seen bipartisan support, including the endorsement of Nevada Sens. Catherin Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen.

Afterward, Trump has agreed to a one-on-one interview with Channel 13's senior political reporter, Steve Sebelius.