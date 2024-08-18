Former President Donald Trump will hold a 'No Tax on Tips' event in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump is expected back in Las Vegas this week to talk about his "No Tax on Tips" proposal.

The Trump campaign announced the planned Las Vegas event as part of a weeklong barnstorming trip of swing states during the Democratic National Convention, which is happening this week in Chicago.

Trump is scheduled to make stops in Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Arizona before ending his tour here in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23. As of this report, additional details about when and where the event would happen had not been released by the Trump campaign.

Former President Donald Trump will speak Friday in Las Vegas as part of a weeklong barnstorming of swing states during the Democratic National Convention. He’ll stop in Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina before ending the tour here. — Steve Sebelius (@SteveSebelius) August 18, 2024

Both sides of the political aisle are abuzz with talk of "No Tax on Tips," with the policy gaining national attention in recent weeks.

At a campaign rally in Las Vegas last week, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in favor of the proposal. Her endorsement came several weeks after Trump first mentioned it, also in Las Vegas, during his most recent rally here on June 9.

"So this is the first time I've said this, and for those hotel workers and people that get tips, you're going to be very happy, because when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips," Trump told Southern Nevada voters. "We are not going to do it, and we're going to do that right away, first thing in office, because it's been a point of contention for years and years and years..."

Supporters who showed up for a recent Henderson rally with Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, carried "NO TAX ON TIPS" campaign signs.

By that time, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz had already introduced legislation called the No Tax on Tips Act, which his office says would exempt tips from being subject to taxation under the federal income tax.

Since then, Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen have come out in support of the measure.

"Nevada voters know Donald Trump as someone who screws them over every chance he gets," the Harris campaign wrote in a statement responding to the Trump campaign's announcement. "Nevadans know Trump doesn't have our back, and workers here are coming together to defeat him just like we did last time."

Usual caveats apply, but this poll showing Kamala Harris now leading Donald Trump in all swing states but one (looking at you, Nevada!) is interesting. pic.twitter.com/oiUe6y1RFh — Steve Sebelius (@SteveSebelius) August 14, 2024

Nevada, which has the highest concentration of tipped workers in the nation, is the one battleground state where Trump still holds a slim lead over Harris, according to a Cook Political Report Swing State Project Survey released on Wednesday.