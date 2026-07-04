WATCH LIVE: Fireworks light up the Las Vegas Strip for America 250

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The highly-anticipated celebration of America's 250th anniversary is here — and what would the semiquincentennial festivities be without fireworks?

Channel 13 is planning to help you catch sparklers across the valley tonight. Here's what you can expect to see — and you'll be able to watch them live right here as they take to the sky at 9 p.m.

Nine properties on the Strip will participate in a fireworks show with coordinated red, white, and blue lighting. A marquee takeover is also scheduled, and expected to last 30 minutes.

This display will be brought to life by Fireworks by Grucci. Channel 13 caught up with CEO and creative director, Phil Grucci, to learn more ahead of the show.

WATCH | Inside the command center for Las Vegas' July Fourth fireworks show launching from 15 rooftops

Inside the command center for Las Vegas' July Fourth fireworks show launching from 15 rooftops

"This is the largest stage in the world, and this is certainly the largest show in the nation that's going to unfold three-and-a-half miles wide that no one is going to be able to see unless you're here in Las Vegas," Grucci told us.

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