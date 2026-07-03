Inside the command center for Las Vegas' July Fourth fireworks show launching from 15 rooftops

Fireworks by Grucci has become almost synonymous with some of Las Vegas' biggest occasions, from New Year's Eve and the Tropicana implosion to the Fourth of July.

I spoke with CEO and creative director Phil Grucci inside their command center as they prepare to launch fireworks from 15 rooftops this Independence Day to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

For Phil Grucci, the sky is his canvas and fireworks are his medium. He said it's an art form that's stood the test of time.

"Our medium in the fireworks displays is very unique because you can be at any age and love it. You can be five years old and watching that fireworks show, or you can be 80 years old and watching the show, and the facial expressions are pretty much the same when they're watching," Grucci said.

Year after year, his family has produced fireworks shows for some of Las Vegas' most cherished moments. This Independence Day, of course, is extra special, as America celebrates 250 years.

"It's the biggest Independence Day we've had in the history of our company. 176 years old, this is the big one," he said.

He said this occasion comes with immense pressure to perform, as his company prepares to launch fireworks from 15 rooftops across the Las Vegas Valley — nine Strip hotel rooftops and six Station Casinos properties.

"We have people that are spending their entire day in the field or on the Strip, wherever they may be, waiting for that moment, so we have that responsibility to perform," he said.

While nerves are normal when you're dealing with such a risky medium, he said this year, the pressure is on a different level, and his family is proud and honored to be a part of such a momentous celebration.

"My grandfather, my second great-grandfather, would be looking down on us right now and go, 'Wow, you guys are really in it. You're in it now,'" he said.

"Of course you're nervous, because the commodity we work with is explosive. So you have 300-plus pyrotechnicians that are out there and doing as they've been trained to do, so that responsibility wears heavy on you, and there's so many moving pieces," he went on to say.

Those moving pieces are all controlled and directed from one place: the command center. It's located in a suite in the Rio Hotel and Casino, where organizers have a full view of the Las Vegas Strip. There are long tables with telephones on them, and labeled stations for Fireworks by Grucci, as well as public safety agencies, all working in concert to ensure a safe and spectacular show.

"This is the largest stage in the world, and this is certainly the largest show in the nation that's going to unfold three-and-a-half miles wide that no one is going to be able to see unless you're here in Las Vegas," he said, beaming.

On the evening of July 4, wireless signals will be transmitted from the command center to pyrotechnicians and building operations at each of the launch sites. But before Grucci can give the go-ahead, first responders have to give the all-clear.

"We have to get permission to fire from every one of them," Grucci said.

Fireworks by Grucci's work here in Las Vegas doesn't end after July 4th. To celebrate America's 250th, the company has been producing an eight-minute show, launching from three rotating rooftops every Saturday at 9 p.m. since early June. Those weekly shows will continue through July 25.

"When you feel that fireworks show go off and you see that finale happen and it's choreographed to a really good soundtrack, and you have a stage like Las Vegas like this, there's nothing like it," Grucci said.

