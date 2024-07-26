WATCH: Lawyer for O.J. Simpson's estate back in court in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Representatives for O.J. Simpson's estate are back in court Friday morning.

Court documents show this here is in regards to how to handle Simpson's will and personal belongings left behind.

You can watch the full court proceeding here:

Lawyer for O.J. Simpson's estate back in court in Las Vegas

Simpson's estate lawyer had previously said he wants to auction off memorabilia to pay a portion the outstanding debts.

