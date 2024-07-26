Watch Now
WATCH: Lawyer for O.J. Simpson's estate back in court in Las Vegas

Ethan Miller/AP
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, O.J. Simpson appears at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. On Friday, June 18, 2021, Simpson's lawyer says he'll keep fighting recent court orders in Nevada that the former football star owes least $60 million in judgments stemming from the 1994 killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. (Ethan Miller via AP, Pool, File)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Representatives for O.J. Simpson's estate are back in court Friday morning.

Court documents show this here is in regards to how to handle Simpson's will and personal belongings left behind.

You can watch the full court proceeding here:

Simpson's estate lawyer had previously said he wants to auction off memorabilia to pay a portion the outstanding debts.

