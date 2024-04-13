O.J. Simpson's final will filed in Clark County, estate executor tells Channel 13 what could happen next

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Last Will and Testament of O.J. Simpson has been filed in Clark County.

The document, which was filed on Friday, states that Simpson's property has been placed into The Orenthal Simpson Revocable Living Trust, which was created on Jan. 25, 2024.

Last will and Testament of O.J. Simpson by jarah.wright on Scribd

The documents also named Las Vegas attorney Malcolm LaVergne as Simpson's personal representative. He also represented Simpson in the Nevada appeal proceedings after Simpson was convicted of several felony charges, kidnapping and armed robbery, following a 2007 incident at Palace Station.

Channel 13 Chief Investigative Reporter Darcy Spears spoke to LaVergne on Friday about Simpson's health in the weeks before his death.

"Mr. Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer several years ago. He beat it the first time. He actually talked about that in a Twitter post last May because he beat it and felt anew. Then, recently, it made a return," LaVergne said. "You can't just say it was the cancer. It was the cancer and a 76-year-old and he already had high blood pressure and he had arthritis and heart issues."

LaVergne said Simpson was also in hospice care for the last two weeks of his life.

"They come to a point where they've had it with going to the hospital even though the hospital could probably keep them, doing these intensive treatments, keep them around another six months, nine months, a year. He made the decision to say look, I'm just going to take my chances. I will take the hospice and I'm going to go home and I'm going to die in my home. He died a very happy man, very happy, and very content."

LaVergne was with the family on Friday morning and said funeral planning is underway.

What Happens Next?

Simpson's assets will almost certainly have to go through what is known as the probate process in court before his four children or other intended heirs can collect on any of them.

Nevada law says an estate must go through the courts if its assets exceed $20,000, or if any real estate is involved, and this must be done within 30 days of his death. If a family doesn't, creditors can begin the process.

While LaVergne said he's not an estate planner or probate expert, he did Channel 13 what could possibly happen moving forward and his role as the executor of Simpson's estate.

