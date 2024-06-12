O.J. Simpson's estate lawyer wants to auction memorabilia to pay debts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The lawyer that is overseeing O.J. Simpson's estate is asking a court for permission to auction off memorabilia.

On Tuesday, Malcolm LaVergne filed paperwork with the court stating it would "maximize the Estate's value for creditors and interested parties."

"Given the unique circumstances of this Estate, Mr. LaVergne believes that certain items of personal property may be more valuable than in a typical probate administration," the filing reads in part. "Additionally, the Decedent was in possession of certain items of personal property that were unique to him and may draw significant interest from the public for purchase."

The filing states some of those items include golf clubs, Simpson's vehicle, Simpson's drivers license, and a Heisman Trophy but "whether the trophy is authentic, or a replica, remains unclear."

Simpson passed away in April. At the time, LaVergne told Channel 13 what could possibly happen with Simpson's assets.

WATCH: O.J. Simpson's lawyer shares more about Simpson's will and what happens next

O.J. Simpson's lawyer tells Channel 13 what could happen next after final will is filed

Simpson was a polarizing figure, with some remembering him as an NFL player and actor while others remember his criminal trial after being accused of murdering his wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

About a week ago, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released the first part of their files from the 1994 investigation. If you're interested, you can read the files here.

While Simpson was found not guilty in the criminal trial, a court did find him liable in the civil trial and ruled he should pay the victims' families $33.5 million, an amount the families claim hasn't been fully paid.

That amount is even bigger now because according to California law, interest is added and doubles every decade it goes unpaid.

"And now, we're probably somewhere around $201 million for those judgments," LaVergne told Channel 13 in April. "At this point, I'm not seeing the pot of gold. I'm seeing basically someone who spent a lot of money while he was alive, did what he could do, lived his life as high falutin' as he could for the last seven years."

When looking at debts the Simpson estate has to repay, LaVergne said debts could include:



Paying LaVergne as executor of the estate

Reimbursing funeral expenses

Paying medical expenses

Paying any unpaid child support or alimony

Paying IRS debt

Paying money owed for Medicaid benefits

Paying wages for anyone Simpson employed in the any capacity for the last three months of his life

"Goldman is number eight," LaVergne explained. "Anyone else who's making a general claim that they didn't get paid on a judgment against Simpson while he was alive, they come in at number nine."

As for the latest court filing to allow items to be auctioned, a hearing is set for July 26.