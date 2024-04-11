O.J. Simpson dead from cancer at age 76, family says

O.J. Simpson, a football star who later became an actor and was a defendant in arguably the biggest murder trial in U.S. history, has died at the age of 76, according to a post on his X account.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the post reads. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. The Simpson Family."

In February, Simpson denied reports that he was in hospice care as he was reportedly quietly battling prostate cancer. WPLG-TV had reported that Simpson was undergoing chemotherapy.

His last post on X came on Feb. 11 when he predicted that San Francisco would beat Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

A jury declared Simpson not guilty of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman in 1994. The trial garnered international attention as the trial was aired in its entirety throughout the U.S.

Simpson was charged with their murder in June 1994, days after the two were found dead. Simpson's friend Al Cowlings was behind the wheel of a white Ford Bronco carrying Simpson that led police on a slow-speed chase back to Simpson's residence, where he was subsequently arrested.

The trial continued to captivate America for decades. In 2016, the trial was dramatized for the FX show "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story." The 10-part series earned five primetime Emmy Awards. Cuba Gooding Jr., who portrayed Simpson in the series, was nominated for a primetime Emmy.

Although Simpson was found not guilty in the criminal trial, he was later found guilty in a civil trial.

In 2008, Simpson was convicted for an armed robbery the previous year of a sports memorabilia dealer in Las Vegas. Prosecutors said Simpson was among a group who broke into a Las Vegas hotel room and stole memorabilia at gunpoint. According to Associated Press reports, Simpson claimed that he was taking back memorabilia stolen from him.

He was sentenced to 33 years in prison but was released in 2017, when he was granted parole.

Before his infamous legal issues, Simpson was one of football's most recognizable faces, even well after his retirement. His popularity soared in 1967 and 1968 when he led USC to back-to-back Rose Bowls and won the 1968 Heisman Trophy.

He was then drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1969, where he spent nine seasons. Simpson was a five-time Pro Bowler while in Buffalo and won the league's MVP award in 1973.

Simpson spent his final two years in the NFL as a member of the 49ers.

Meanwhile, Simpson's Hollywood profile also rose. He appeared in dozens of films, with his most notable role as Detective Nordberg in the "Naked Gun" films.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame reacted to Simpson's death.

“O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards,” said Hall of Fame President Jim Porter. “His on-field contributions will be preserved in the Hall’s archives in Canton, Ohio.”

