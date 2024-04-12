O.J. Simpson memorabilia selling quickly following news of his death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just hours after the world found out about O.J. Simpson's death, the owner of a Las Vegas memorabilia shop said people flocked to his store to get signed gear by the late football great.

"It has been crazy. I can tell you right now, I have never come into our store as early as I did. As soon as the news dropped, myself and my staff came over and we immediately just started seeing just a huge amount of online traction for sale," said Tyler Feldman, CEO of Inscriptagraphs Memorabilia. "There was even people standing outside the door this morning when we arrived."

Feldman just opened their shop in the Tivoli Village in west Las Vegas but said they had been collecting signed memorabilia of the former football star for a while.

He said that while Simpson lived in the valley, he would sign just about anything from jerseys, footballs, helmets, baseballs, and toys.

"The fact that we had access to get signatures over the years, we had a good amount of inventory and we still do. It is selling very quickly, just the variety of items is just ridiculous," Feldman said. "One of our best-selling items is a baseball signed by O.J. Simpson. Well, we had him sign a bunch of those and that one is a top sellers at the moment," Feldman said.

Feldman said Simpson memorabilia has been some of the best-selling items in his shops over the last few years.

He said people are drawn to Simpson's controversial past.

"People just love the conversation of saying, 'I have an O.J.-signed jersey.'"