OJ Simpson's life in Las Vegas: From criminal conviction to prison to parole

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — News of the death of O.J. Simpson on Thursday prompted reminiscence and mixed reactions from the Las Vegas community.

Our team has been following a number of developments in Simpson's Nevada life for nearly a decade.

One of the biggest connections Simpson had to Las Vegas was when he first arrived here in 2017. That was when a parole board granted him early release from prison after his conviction in an armed robbery case over football memorabilia.

That all went down at Palace Station in September 2007. Police arrested Simpson in Las Vegas on several felony charges, including kidnapping and armed robbery.

Surveillance video from inside Palace Station showed Simpson leading a group of armed accomplices to storm a hotel room in what he called an attempt to get back some of his stolen belongings.

In 2008, Simpson was found guilty of several counts, including robbery and kidnapping. He was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison.

In 2013, Simpson's bid for a new trial was rejected by a Clark County judge.

Then in 2017, he was granted parole after serving nine years in a northern Nevada prison.

Simpson was released on Oct. 1, 2017, the same day as the deadly mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that would become known as the 1 October massacre.

On Thursday, we caught up with David Roger, the former Clark County district attorney who prosecuted Simpson in the Las Vegas memorabilia case. We'll have those comments and more reaction from the community as this story develops.