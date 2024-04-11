O.J. Simpson, former football star acquitted of murder, dies at 76

O.J. Simpson, the former football star who was acquitted of the high profile 1994 killings of his ex-wife and her friend, has died of cancer, his family says.

His family released a statement on his X page.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," the statement said.