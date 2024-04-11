Watch Now
O.J. Simpson, former football star acquitted of murder, dies at 76

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. Simpson and a Las Vegas hotel-casino have settled a lawsuit alleging that unnamed employees defamed Simpson by telling a celebrity news site he had been banned from the property in November 2017 for being drunk and disruptive. Simpson's attorney declined comment about the agreement. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 7:52 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 11:08:47-04

O.J. Simpson, the former football star who was acquitted of the high profile 1994 killings of his ex-wife and her friend, has died of cancer, his family says.

His family released a statement on his X page.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," the statement said.

