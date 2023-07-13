Volunteer applications open for 2023 Life Is Beautiful festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Life Is Beautiful festival is just a few months away and event organizers are looking for volunteers to help them bring everything to life.

All volunteers must be 18 years old or older and must commit to work two six-hour shifts. Event organizers said they also require at least one of those shifts to take place after 3 p.m.

There will be a $20 non-refundable volunteer application fee, which will be charged when you submit your application. If you're application is accepted, organizers said you will also need to purchase a reimbursable ticket, that costs $479.08, and after completing your shifts, you will be eligible to receive that ticket fee back.

All volunteers will receive access to the festival for all three days.

Volunteers will be notified within two weeks of submitting their application if they're approved to work at the festival. You can learn more and sign up here.

The Life Is Beautiful festival is scheduled to run from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24.

Festival organizers are also looking for local artists to contribute and are looking for a local band to fill their last spot in the music lineup.