Life Is Beautiful announces 2023 lineup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life Is Beautiful is back and announcing its 2023 music lineup.

"Somebody Told Me" that The Killers will be headlining Friday along with acts like Flume, Bebe Rexha, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

You'll see "All The Stars" when Kendrick Lamar takes the stage on Saturday along with acts like The 1975, Omar Apollo, and Ferg.

Then, you'll want to find a good "Line Of Sight" to see Odesza on Sunday alongside other acts like Khalid, Kim Petras, and John Summit.

Life Is Beautiful

"We are thrilled that all three headliners will be returning to the festival. It's pretty special to have this collection of artists who have all been so instrumental to music over the lifespan of Life Is Beautiful," Craig Asher Nyman, Director of Music, Programming & Development for Life Is Beautiful, said. "Pairing those artists with current and future superstars of music sets the stage for our biggest party yet."

Those bands aren't the only entertainment you'll be able to spot at the festival..

Local acts including Blue Man Group, Magic Mike live, Tape Face, Piff The Magic Dragon, and artists from Cirque du Soleil will also be there.

Life Is Beautiful is set for Sep. 22 to Sept. 24.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

A three-day ticket is $380 for general admission, $580 for general admission plus, $795 for VIP, $1,575 for VIP plus, and all-in tickets are $3,150.

The festival also has layaway ticket options starting at $75 for GA, $99 for general admission plus, $129 for VIP, and $223 for VIP plus.

The festival was founded in 2013 by former Zappos CEO Tony Hseih. Since the event began, 740 musical acts have taken the stage, 608 different culinary destinations have been featured, and 131 large-scale public art installations have been displayed.