Life Is Beautiful looking for local artists to contribute to 2023 festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life Is Beautiful event organizers are looking for local artists that can help contribute to the 2023 festival.

According to festival officials, artists will have the opportunity to work on a series of "immersive and visually captivating movable murals" that will be showcased throughout the festival. The festival's website states that includes fabricating on wood panels using 2D and/or 3D materials. The secured wood panels will then create a two-sided triangular structure. At least two artists will work on each structure.

All you have to do to apply, is submit photos of your work. Event officials said it's so artists can be pair accordingly. They also ask that artists suggest any other artists they would like to work with.

You can apply here.

The Life Is Beautiful festival is scheduled to run from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24. The festival will also highlight local musicians and bands as part of their Rising Stars program.