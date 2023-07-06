Life Is Beautiful announces bands competing for last performance slot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is one spot up for grabs in the Life Is Beautiful lineup. Event organizers said they've narrowed down more than 180 submissions to the final 16.

It's part of the Rising Stars contest that gives local acts a chance to showcase their talents.

"This was the most submissions we've received in the history of Life Is Beautiful for any of the local music competitions we've done," said Craig Nyman, Director of Music, Programming & Development at Life Is Beautiful. "Las Vegas is full of talented artists dedicated to their craft. We look forward to seeing the 16 Rising Stars selected take the stage at The Space and can't wait to highlight even more local musicians in the future."

This year's semi-finalists include:



AKASHAA

Driftone

Hunter's Briefcase

Hutch Wordsworth

K.E.W.K.

Lennon Roach

Maejoy

Michael Richter

Pure Sport

Quinn Ayers

SammyWy

Steppadelic

Viaje Nahual

WUBAY

Walt Haleigh

Zach Ryan

These semi-finalists will perform during a live competition at The Space in August. A panel of judges will select the final four performers to advance to the final round on August 18. One winner will then be selected from the final four to take the stage during the festival.

Event organizers said details about specific performance days and times will be announced closer to the live competition.

And as for acts that don't make the cut, officials at The Space said all semi-finalists will have an opportunity to perform there again in the fall.

The Life Is Beautiful music festival is scheduled for Sept. 22 through Sept. 24.

