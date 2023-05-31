Life Is Beautiful officials inviting local musicians to compete for festival spot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life Is Beautiful officials said one more festival lineup spot is up for grabs and could go to a local musician or performer.

It's part of the Rising Stars Competition, which will be hosted at The Space. To enter, Las Vegas musicians must visit the festival website and submit their entry by Wednesday, June 14 at midnight.

Festival officials said 16 semi-finalists will be picked to perform during a live competition, which is set for August 4-5 and August 11-12. Four performers will be picked by judges to advance to the final round on August 18.

"Providing a platform to be seen and heard has been one of our biggest missions since introducing Rising Stars in 2021," said Craig Nyman, Director of Music, Programming & Development at Life Is Beautiful.

For acts that aren't selected, officials at The Space said all semi-finalists will have an opportunity to perform there again in the fall.

The Life Is Beautiful music festival is scheduled for Sept. 22 through Sept. 24. The lineup includes The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza.

RELATED LINK: Life Is Beautiful announces 2023 lineup